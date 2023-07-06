The Emporia Gazette
WICHITA — An Emporia man arrested last month on charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a minor under the age of 14 remains jailed in Sedgwick County.
John Robert Burton, 55, of Emporia, was arrested June 19, by Wichita police officers in the 1200 block of S. Emporia Street in Wichita. He’s being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond, and additional details have not yet been released to the media.
Court dates have also not yet been posted to the District Court Public Access Portal.
