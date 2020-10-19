Mildred Delores Albrecht of Emporia died on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Emporia. She was 92.
Mildred was born on July 3, 1928 in Tampa, Kansas the daughter of Walter F. and Katherina Hill Teetzen. She married Laverne Albrecht on June 3, 1951 in Tampa, Kansas. He died on February 6, 1978 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: son, Michael Albrecht of Bradenton, Florida; daughters, Beverly Lewis of Americus, Connie Albrecht of Valley Center, and Julie Albrecht of Kannapolis, NC; grandchildren, Kim (Adam) Smith, Gwen Kinsey, Bobbi Albrecht, Katie (Dustin) Davis, and Vincent Lorenzo; great-grandchildren, Skylar Lamb, Jade Smith, Caleb Albrecht, Mikayla Dietz, Emily Cyphers, and Vance Kinsey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; son, Gregory Albrecht; brothers, Eugene Teetzen, and Alfred Teetzen.
Mildred was a teacher near Tampa, Kansas for six years before becoming a homemaker. Later, she was an Independent Contractor for Home Interior and Gifts for thirty plus years. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2587.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church with burial following at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Mrs. Albrecht will lie in state from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions to Messiah Lutheran Church, Emporia Presbyterian Manor or Hand in Hand Hospice can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
