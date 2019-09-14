Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Criminal damage, 1000 State St., 8:50 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, Address and time redacted
Suspicious person, 700 Sunnyslope St., 10:19 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 11:33 a.m.
Injury accident, W. 12th Ave. and Industrial Road, 2:35 p.m.
Domestic battery, Address and time redacted
Traffic stop, 1500 W. 7th Ave., 4:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1100 Sylvan St., 5:12 p.m.
Protective custody, Address and time redacted
Domestic battery, Address and time redacted
Domestic disturbance, Address and time redacted
Sheriff
Thursday
Injury accident, 1500 KTA, Burlingame, 10:07 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 11:07 a.m.
Custodial interference, Address and time redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 9:33 a.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 3:01 p.m.
Embezzlement, 2900 W. 15th Ave., 4:09 p.m.
Courts
Kimberly Danford, 2182 250th Road, Strong City, Not wearing seatbelt, Sept. 10
Kenneth Knoll, Jr., 1333 Merchant St., Not wearing seatbelt, No proof of insurance, Sept. 10
Juan Aguero-Barria, 1127 Neosho St., Improper lane change, Sept. 11
Dustin Prevatte, 1325 Merchant St., Harboring a vicious animal, Sept. 11
Jami Kauffman, 402 Elm St., Harboring a vicious animal, Sept. 11
Helen Wallace, 221 E. 4th St., Failure to stop, Sept. 11
Emma Cole, 619 S. Merchant St., Suspended driver’s license, Sept. 11
Natividad Hernandez, 2807 Sutton Pl., Domestic battery, Criminal damage, Sept. 11
Nicole Atkinson, 804 W. 8th Ave., Domestic battery, Criminal damage, Sept. 12
Bryan Maurer, 804 W. 8th Ave., Domestic battery, Criminal damage, Sept. 12
Ashley Melqar, 826 Prairie St., Speeding, No driver’s license, Sept. 12
Christopher Mejia, 406 Wiltshire Lane, Not wearing seatbelt, Sept. 12
Angel Alvarado, 215 S. Pine St., Suspended driver’s license, Sept. 12
Linda Garr, 611 Chestnut St., Domestic battery, Sept. 12
Breanna Owens, 2606 W. Ridge St., Failure to yield, Sept. 12
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.