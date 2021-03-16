Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.