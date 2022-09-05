Lyon County Crime Stoppers is seeking a woman with outstanding warrants.
Adena Masters, 26, is wanted for “failure to abide.” Court records show she pleaded no guilty to three drug counts in August 2020, then failed to appear for a diversion review hearing in February 2021.
If you have information that can lead to Masters's arrest, you could receive a reward of as much as ,$1,000.
Anonymous tips can be left at 620-342-2273, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 smartphone app.
