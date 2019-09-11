Wade Alan Turney, 60, of Topeka, died August 30, 2019, at his home. He was born on November 21, 1958, to Charles Turney and Bonnie (McCabe) Turney Schmidt in Emporia, Kansas.
Wade was a graduate of Emporia High School and had been employed by Valeo Behavioral Health Care of Topeka.
Wade is survived by two daughters, Jamey (Casey Huskey) Doty, Mary (Paul Bowers) Doty, both of Holton, Kansas; and two sons, Mark Turney, Wichita, Kansas and James Turney, Topeka, Kansas; three grandchildren, Caden Huskey, Cora and Enoch Bowers; his mother; a sister, Charla (William) Charlsen and a brother, Brent (Linda) Turney; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and a great nephew. He was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of life is planned and will be announced at a later date.
