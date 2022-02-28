They might not race down the street with pancakes, like in Liberal. But an Emporia restaurant hopes to serve lots of pancakes Tuesday for charity.
The International House of Pancakes on West 18th Avenue will join the national chain in bringing back "National Pancake Day" from a coronavirus suspension.
A statement says IHOP will offer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to all dine-in customers Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In exchange, people are encouraged to donate to Children 's Miracle Network hospitals. They can round their check up to the nearest dollar, purchase a wall tag, add a donation through an online order or give through a special IHOP web page.
The company estimates customers have given more than $30 million to children's hospitals since the National Pancake Day offer began in the late 1990s.
