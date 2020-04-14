Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Animal bite, 500 Mechanic St., 12:45 p.m.
Lewd and lascivious behavior, address and time redacted
Juvenile runaway, address redacted, 3:25 p.m.
Illegal burning, 2000 Morningside Dr., 7:45 p.m.
Welfare check, address and time redacted
Overdose, address and time redacted
Saturday
Parking problem, 10 E. 6th Ave., 7:27 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1600 W. South Ave. 7:59 a.m.
Hit and run pedestrian, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:33 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Exchange St. and E. 2nd Ave., 3:08 p.m.
Family disturbance, address and time redacted
Family disturbance, address and time redacted
Sunday
Disorderly conduct, 800 Sylvan St., 2:01 a.m.
Unlawful transportation, W. 6th Ave. and Neosho St., 2:31 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 Cottonwood St., 11:38 a.m.
Child in need of care, address redacted, 2:15 p.m.
Child abuse, address and time redacted
Monday
Prowler, 300 La Jara Ln., 5:12 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Fraud, 2400 Road C, Americus, 8:17 a.m.
Tattoo juvenile without parental consent, address and time redacted
Brush fire, Road Z and Road 190, Reading, 11:05 p.m.
Saturday
Brush fire, Road 210 and Road F5, 5:22 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1200 N. Highway 99, 7:58 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1800 Merchant St., 12:34 a.m.
Unlawful transportation, 1600 Road M5, 4:02 p.m.
Monday
Hit and run pedestrian, 100 Exchange St., Neosho Rapids, 6:51 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 1:10 p.m.
Counterfeiting, 1200 Industrial Rd., 1:21 p.m.
Criminal damage, 1000 Lincoln St., 2:08 p.m.
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 3:52 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 20 S. Cottonwood St., 6:01 p.m.
Saturday
Shoplifting, 1200 Merchant St., 9:44 a.m.
Criminal damage, 1500 Merchant St., 1:16 p.m.
Theft - late report, 300 E. 6th Ave., 5:30 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Burglary - late report, 700 Main St., Allen, 8:25 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal Emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
