Stuart Proud Cram, 81, passed away in Dallas, Texas on April 22, 2021. Stuart was born April 23, 1939 in Emporia, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanford Winston and Florence Margaret Cram of Emporia, Kansas and Linda Coons Cram of Topeka, Kansas. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Anne; children, Laura Janelle Cram Schwartz (Steven) of Dallas, Texas, and Donald Scott Cram of Las Vegas, NV; and his brothers, Leighton Scott Cram (Betty) and Alan Bradley Cram (Caryll); as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephew.
He graduated from Emporia Senior High School where he joined the cross country team. He earned the Boy Scout Eagle award, and worked at Jayhawk Area Boy Scout Camp as Director of Aquatics where he recruited his brother, Scott, to teach rowing and canoeing. When Stuart realized that many of his swimming and lifesaving students couldn’t afford the official merit badge book, he wrote his own version and sold it for 25 cents to cover printing costs. Stuart graduated from Kansas State Teachers College, earned a MS degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin, and a PhD from The University of Illinois. He enjoyed a successful career in analytical chemistry starting with a faculty position at the University of Florida and later accepted positions with Varian Corporation and Hewlett Packard (Agilent Technologies). He developed proposals and applications for foreign countries that needed state-of-the-art technology to be able to enter the European Common Market and new technologies for the Olympic Games in order to detect drugs used to enhance performance. He loved traveling the globe to teach these new analytical chemistry applications and developing new markets for his company. He had a gift for meeting senior international representatives and explaining these applications, along with a skill for organizing international conferences and establishing new markets. Throughout his life, Stuart was the consummate entertainer and an enthusiastic and skilled cook; his home was always open to guests, and he delighted in putting together wonderful meals for all to share. After retirement, he shared his love for domestic and international travel with his wife Carolyn, often visiting his daughter, Janelle and her husband, Steve, as well as his son, Scott. After living many years in the Bay Area, he and Carolyn moved to Palm Springs and finally to Dallas to be close to his daughter.
