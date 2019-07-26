Halstead, KS - Clarence W. Scharff, 89, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born January 31, 1920 at Burlington, KS to Charles and Grace (Lankard) Scharff.
He served in the U.S. Air Force as a radio operator on an RB26 during the Korean War.
Following his service he attended Emporia State Teachers College earning a Master’s degree.
He began his teaching career at Independence, KS Jr. High for two years then moving on to Halstead High School where he taught mathematics for 35 additional years. He also was an instructor for McPherson College. He retired in 1991.
His memberships include First United Methodist Church, Halstead, V.F.W. Post 971, and Order of the Eastern Star both of Newton. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Halstead Lions Club.
On July 28, 1965 he married Josephine Ann “Jo” Bloxom at Emporia, KS. She survives.
Other survivors include a son, Mitch (Sherry) Scharff, Halstead; daughter, Cindy (Randy Sheets) Topf, Omaha, NE; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Harold Scharff and a sister, Wanda Dall.
A visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Halstead with Rev. Dr. Dyton L. Owen officiating.
Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the National Kidney Foundation or the Clarence Scharff Scholarship Fund in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
