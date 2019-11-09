Fred and Jo Herrick of Burlington will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Nov. 21.
Mrs. Herrick worked at Modine Manufacturing in Emporia. She is retired.
Mr. Herrick worked at Modine Manufacturing in Emporia. He is also retired.
The couple’s children are Jacque Tschirhart of Independence, Missouri; Sandy Schmidt of Hartford; Fred Herrick, Jr. of Wamego; and Toni Nash of Wichita. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The couple’s children request a card shower to celebrate their parents’ anniversary.
Cards may be sent to: The Herricks, 1005 W. Alleghaney Street, Burlington, KS, 66839. No gifts, please.
