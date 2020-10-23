EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Friday, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
The 911 Radio Project Committee which spent two years of research and planning to install a new digital 800 MHz system to improve 911 coverage and emergency communications capabilities. The $2.9 million project required construction and upgrade to four towers.
Emporia Main Street which will offer COVID-safe trick or treating in downtown Emporia. The event is set for 11 a.m. - 1.p.m Oct. 31. A list of participating businesses will be posted at emporiamainstreet.com.
Pastor Kent Happel who will be installed as the new pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Happel has been a pastor for 25 years and will be relocating from Salina.
Members of the Chase County Old School Development district which is now a step closer to saving the historic grade school building in Cottonwood Falls. The group has officially purchased the property and the seven acres it sits on. An open house to celebrate the purchase of the building will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
Hillary Barscewski, Holly Bright, Justin Heeke, Erica Huggard, Eunice Izazaga, Vickie Marcozzi and Kathy Wagoner who were selected as 2020 Kansas Master Teachers.
Chris Walker
Editor and Publisher
