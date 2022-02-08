The headline event from week 4 of the legislative session was Governor Kelly’s veto of the redistricting plan passed earlier by the Legislature. Now the Senate and House may attempt to overturn that veto. The Legislature did not meet Feb. 2 because of inclement weather.
In the Senate, action was taken on four bills on Tuesday. Senator Longbine voted Yea on each of the bills.
SB 329 would amend law governing the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) savings program (program) to make the program compliant with the federal Internal Revenue Code and mandatory federal regulations. The program allows individuals with a disability and their families to save private funds without violating federal benefit requirements. The vote was Yeas 40; Nays 0.
SB 330 would require the Capitol Preservation Committee to approve plans to place a permanent memorial honoring Kansas Gold Star families (those families who have lost a family member in the line of military duty) on the Statehouse grounds. The bill would authorize the Secretary of Administration to receive and expend moneys for the purpose of financing the creation and construction of the memorial. The vote was Yeas 40; Nays 0.
SB 358 would allow financing of public water supply projects from the Public Water Supply Loan Fund, which is used to provide low interest loans to municipalities, rural water districts, and wholesale public water supply districts for the purpose of investing in new and replacement infrastructure projects for the delivery of drinking water. The vote was Yeas 40; Nays 0.
HB 2005 would amend the Boiler Safety Act to increase the maximum water capacity of an exempt hot water supply boiler to 120 gallons from the current maximum of 85 gallons. The vote was Yeas 40; Nays 0.
In addition to tracking local legislator votes, among issues of interest monitored by this committee is health care. The Health and Human Services committee is considering HB 2463, which would block the rebidding of KanCare contracts until after the governor’s race in November. Other topics monitored include abortion, second amendment issues, voting rights, redistricting, taxation, environmental concerns, civics education, medical marijuana, and education.
This report was prepared by the League of Women Voters of Emporia Legislators Vote Tracking Committee: Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, Mary McGaw, Gail Milton, and Susan Fowler.
