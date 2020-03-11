Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College have joined a growing number of educational institutions around the country suspending classes in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Both ESU and FHTC are suspending face-to-face classes until further notice and will convert to remote classes beginning March 23.
ESU President Allison D. Garrett released a written statement Thursday morning stating all face-to-face classes would be canceled through March 20. The university is currently on spring break through Friday.
"As we have all watched the situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus) evolve over the past few days, steps for the immediate future have been determined," Garrett wrote. "These plans are designed to help our students, faculty and staff practice social distancing, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”
"We have been monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation very closely this week and are concerned about the safety of our students and employees," FHTC President Dean Hollenbeck said in a written release. "We are implementing a plan designed to help our students, faculty and staff practice social distancing, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as 'remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.'"
Existing online classes will continue as scheduled at both ESU and FHTC. Classes will be converted to online formats beginning March 23 to give faculty and staff time to prepare as those classes are converted to online formats.
All ESU Athletics events — track and field, baseball, softball, tennis — will be held without spectators.
"We strongly encourage students who live in the residence halls, sororities or fraternities to travel home or stay at home next week," Garrett said. "For students who cannot go home, the residence halls and related services remain open. Residential Life will reach out to hall residents about housing options that will be available beginning Saturday, March 21."
Gwen Larson, director of media relations, said the decision to convert to remote classes was not made lightly. She said university administrators understand that not all students live on campus or have reliable internet access off-campus.
"We have talked about it and we know that may be a reason some of our students choose to return to campus and live with us, so they have access to those resources," she said. "If others who live off-campus have that issue, we still have resources have available on campus. We have laptops that can be checked out at the library, we have public computers in the library, in Cremer Hall and other places around campus. If they choose to stay home, wherever home is, we would hope they have some community accesses there."
Larson said that, as the situation continues to develop in the coming weeks, the university will continue to look at. The goal was to first inform students of the changes before they started making their way back to Emporia.
"Our immediate goal was getting word out as students were making plans to get back to campus," she said.
ESU faculty will receive additional information about the resources and support available to assist them in moving their face-to-face classes to remote delivery, according to the release. Staff will also continue to report as usual at this time.
Larson said all campus events and programming have also been canceled through April 10, with monitoring to determine whether this date will be extended. This includes events scheduled by off-campus groups using university venues. ESU's Memorial Union Conference and Scheduling staff will be contacting all groups and individuals who have booked space at the campus for events in the coming days.
"They will be notified by the university that we need to reschedule or completely cancel what they are doing," Larson said.
While some may view these measures as being "over-the-top" or unnecessary, Larson said the university had the choice to be reactive or proactive in the face of a widespread public health crisis.
"We could be reactive and wait for a case to present itself in Emporia or on campus and then take action, or we could say, 'Let's try to keep this from coming and take these actions,'" she said. "We chose prevention and helping our community practice social distancing, which means keeping away from mass gatherings and keeping away from people."
More information about the university's plan of action during the COVID-19 crisis can be found here: www.emporia.edu/covid-19-information.
FHTC's plan is as follows:
"• Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 — all Flint Hills Technical College face-to-face classes, internships, and clinicals are cancelled. This includes face-to-face classes taught at locations other than FHTC’s main campus except the Garnett Automotive Technology program, which will follow the guidance of USD 365.
• There is no change to FHTC online classes; they will continue as scheduled.
• Faculty will be working during the week of March 16 – 20 to modify as much of the course curriculum into an online format to the extent possible.
• Beginning Monday, March 23 and continuing until further notice, FHTC face-to-face classes will be offered through remote access rather than in classrooms to the extent possible. Faculty will be communicating regularly with students regarding a time frame in which to make up labs, internships, clinicals and hands-on learning.
• Faculty will receive additional information about the resources and support available to assist them in moving their face-to-face classes to remote delivery to the extent possible and are required to be on campus on Monday, March 16th by 8:00 a.m. Please meet in the FHTC Conference Center.
• Effective Monday, March 16, all campus events are cancelled, including events held in the FHTC Conference Center until further notice.
For faculty and staff, the campus remains open and business continues as usual, except for the change of class delivery. We will be providing more information soon about our working environment.
Information about COVID-19 is regularly updated at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html and http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm"
(1) comment
With the NBA, the NCAA March madness taking steps, I wonder what steps the Glass Blowers Open is taking. Emporia get people from all over the world visiting during the Glass Blowers Open. Also The state of Kansas should have a darn good plan already in place with the level 4 contagion lab going in at Kansas State University, and the probability of something escaping. Why have we not heard that they have activated said plan.
