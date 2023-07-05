Robert K. Williams, fell asleep in death surrounded by loved ones on the 21st of June, 2023. He was born December 10, 1958 in Denver, Colorado, and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on May 26, 1974.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, David E. Williams; mother, Hazel Odgers; and his firstborn son, Chad Eric Williams.
Robert will be remembered by his wife, Lupe Williams; his five children, Mellissa L. Williams, Micheale R. Williams, Melanie M. Williams, Crystal Karmann, and Michael O’Shel; his five brothers, Davy, Larry, John, Norris, and Frank Williams, as well as ten grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 631 E Logan Ave, Emporia, KS.
