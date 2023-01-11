The City of Emporia is seeking feedback on its plan to expand a local skate park.
Residents are encouraged to submit their input through an online survey.
“The City of Emporia is now looking at opportunities to redesign and expand on the Skate Park amenities currently located in Santa Fe Park (South Ave & West St). While this park may see some improvements, expansion at this location is not an option,” the city announced in a Facebook post.
The survey, which can be found at emporiaks.gov/1470/Skate-Park-Survey, will help the city “develop a concept for future improvements at Whittier Park here in Emporia.”
Improvements to a skatepark in Emporia were first spurred by an anonymous $250,000 donation in 2021, after local teenager Maddox Gutierrez petitioned the city to do some work on the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex skateboard park, located in Santa Fe Park.
In December, the city shifted its focus from the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex skateboard park after it was discovered that the Santa Fe Railroad, which owns the property on which the skate park is located, would not extend a lease on the land beyond year-to-year consideration.
The city then identified Whittier Park, located at E. Ninth Avenue and Whittier Street, as a possible place to expand a skate park for the community.
Discussions about the skate park are ongoing, but City Manager Trey Cocking said in December that he hopes investments in a skate park may lead to continued improvements at Whittier Park.
