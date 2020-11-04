Lyon County Public Health officials are shifting to "Plan C" after the National Guard unit helping out with COVID testing went into quarantine and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Public Health Officer Renee Hively said the National Guard, which has been helping with local testing efforts since April, was set to depart after Nov. 19. Then, a member of the National Guard tested positive for COVID on Monday. That positive was also a close contact to an employee at the health center who had tested positive last week.
"The state pulled all of our National Guard [Tuesday] and wouldn't authorize a modified quarantine for any of them," Hively said. "They are all in quarantine for the next 14 days and they all tested negative yesterday."
With the guard's departure just weeks away, staff were already preparing for a transition.
We had already been working on our transition plan and that that ready to go, but like all good plans, things change pretty rapidly," Hively said. "We had to go to 'Plan C' which we had not thought about yet. We had to shift gears pretty quickly and spent some time yesterday reorganizing roles within our team."
The shift means the Flint Hills Community Health Center will not offer walk-in immunizations today, Nov. 4, as staff resources are reallocated inside the facility.
"Since we were rapidly switching gears and needed to get everyone tested, we've just suspended walk-in immunizations for today," Hively said. "That's just because we've had to shift people down to test in Eureka and help out in the test lane."
Hively herself has even stepped in to assist with COVID testing in the drive-thru lane.
"You know things are tight when your CEO is jumping in to help," she added with a laugh.
Hively praised public health staff for adapting to the changing situation quickly. Drive-thru testing continues to see a high volume of patients, she said, a trend she doesn't expect to end any time soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.