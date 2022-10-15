In the current political environment, how do you propose working with others in Congress to accomplish representing issues that apply to Kansas?
When I was serving as pastor, and later as the mayor of Kansas City, Kansas I worked with people who are both left and right of center. But I believe if we can not see the center from where we are standing, we might be standing in the wrong place. In the United States Senate nothing gets done without compromise and teamwork. Currently, Senate rules require 60 votes to advance any legislation. I look forward to working with Senators from both sides of the aisle to work on the shared priorities of Kansasans.
What federal issues do you see as having the greatest impact on Kansas? How do you propose to address these issues?
Constitutional rights and freedoms that Americans have enjoyed and taken for granted over the last 100 years are suddenly under attack from a radical minority. Thier objective is to limit the nation’s ability to address gun violence, access to abortion and contraception, mariage equality & gay rights, along with a reduction of voting rights. The concentration of power that has resulted from the Citizens United ruling prevents us from addressing the soaring expense of health care costs, and taking the steps necessary to face head-on the existential threat of climate change. The very fabric that has made our country a role model of democracy and economic gain that benefits a growing middle class is being weakened by both policy and inaction of elected representatives who care less about the American family and more about the needs of the top 1%.
What, if any, steps [will you/should our nation] take concerning healthcare and healthcare access? Should mental health be addressed? Why or why not, and how should mental health be included?
July 28th is the anniversary of GOP's attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which provides protections from preexisting conditions, sets a minimum level of care with preventive checkups, and provides subsidies that lower the cost of insurance premiums. The party has repeatedly tried to eliminate these protections and block any real solution to addressing the skyrocketing costs for prescriptions. No one should leave a pharmacy with an unfilled prescription because it’s too expensive. At a time when U.S. health insurers are raising their rates, Congress should act to increase these subsidies and to allow Medicare the ability to directly negotiate the costs of prescription medicines like insulin. The CBO has found that granting Medicare this power would directly save the country $287 billion. Mental health should be considered part of healthcare access and should be included in all efforts to ensure accessible and affordable coverage.
What measures do you support, if any, concerning voting rights, setting voting policies, and securing elections in our country?
The Supreme Court has announced that they have agreed to hear Moore v. Harper, which will determine if state courts should be able to overturn congressional voting maps drawn by the state legislatures, no matter how egregious the gerrymandering. Additionally, the Court has agreed to hear Merrill v. Milligan, which challenges the validity of The Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA). These two cases can fundamentally alter our modern understanding of democracy. The Constitution provides the ability for Congress to enact new legislation which would block the Court from pursuing their new “independent state legislature” theory. The protection and expansion of the VRA, by passing both The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021, as well as The Freedom to Vote Act are my top priorities.
What, if any, steps should our country take concerning campaign financing and the influence of money in politics?
In 2008, before the Citizens United ruling, billionaires contributed just $31 million to federal campaigns. In 2020, billionaires' contributions have grown to $1.2 billion, a 40-fold increase. I support Senator Whitehouse’s DISCLOSE Act which would go a long way towards getting rid of the dark money in our politics which have completely polluted our political environment. Since 2010, the disease of dark money has spread unchecked like cancer. The financially privileged with an outsized wealth are attempting to gain an outsized voice in elections and public policy. They should not be able to do so anonymously. A free and liberal democracy can not prosper without transperancy. Anonymous money in politics is corrupting and allows secretive groups to hold up progress on issues that matter. Congress must act to address this problem.
What is your position on gun control? What measures, if any, do you support or oppose to deal with gun violence?
There have been 309 mass shootings during 2022 in America, averaging about 11 per week. More than 220 people were shot and killed in the U.S. over the July 4th weekend. This problem is uniquely American. We must get out of the culture war. We can protect the 2nd Amendment and keep our communities safe. We need to elect thoughtful, moderate leaders to make meaningful change. Jerry Moran voted with the extremists in voting against the recent bi-partisan gun bill.
What steps, if any, should be taken towards immigration reform? What do you support/oppose in current immigration policy?
As I've traveled across Kansas one thing that I constantly hear from small and medium sized businesses is that they are having difficulty finding enough workers to meet their growth needs. Other individuals have spoken out about the continued decline in population of their towns over the years. The most recent census report has shown that close to 90 counties across the state have lost population in the last decade.
I believe that we can have both a secure border while also having a smart immigration policy that can provide the necessary workforce to help both our communities thrive. Whether that is migrant farmers to assist with the wheat harvest or medical doctors who can provide needed specialists for struggling rural hospitals, a focused immigration policy can play an active role.
Of the many issues facing the U.S., which three are your priorities? How might you best address these issues?
Abortion: The rights and access for abortion healthcare, as were previously interpreted under Roe v. Wade, should be enshrined into federal statutory law.
Inflation: Over the last twelve months the cost of living has increased 8%, impacting the ability of many families to provide basic necessities. The largest components of inflation are all related to the cost of energy, which increased 35%. The federal government can have a significant impact in this area by developing legislation which expands America’s domestic production of crude oil and natural gas, along with renewables such as solar and wind power.
Climate: Warming winters and changes in the timing and size of rainfall events have altered crop yields, which hurt family farms. The economic impact of climate change in Kansas is real. I believe that all branches of government are needed to address the underlying causes of climate change and the impact on our communities.
