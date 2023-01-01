A man who was wanted by Lyon County Crime Stoppers for months was captured in the final hours of 2022.
The arrest of Tyler Aubuchon, 20, was posted on Facebook Saturday night, shortly after he was booked into the Lyon County Detention Center.. A short statement indicated he was captured during the Emporia Police “D shift,” but no other details were released.
Aubuchon became a “Felony Friday” suspect for Crime Stoppers in mid-July. He was wanted for undisclosed felony warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.