Kenneth Leon Suchy, 82 of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Sunflower Care Home in Emporia.
Kenneth was born August 20, 1941 in Great Bend, Kansas the son of Frank & Rosie (Oborny) Suchy. He received his bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University. He worked 25 years for Citizens National Bank and Bank IV in Emporia. Kenneth then went to work 9 years as a controller for Thomas Transfer, retiring in 2006. He served 10 years in the Army National Guard and was a First Lieutenant when his service was over. Kenneth was a past member of the Emporia Lions Club and served 1 year as president. He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and served as an usher for 35 years. He was a past member of Emporia Camara Club and Investment Associates.
On August 1, 1964 Kenneth married Rosemary Meyer in Wichita, Kansas. They were married 59 years. She survives him. Other survivors include: son Kenneth Christopher Suchy of Kansas City, Missouri, daughters Tammy Volk and husband James of Bonita Springs, Florida, Dr. Melissa Herrman and husband Tate of Topeka, Kansas, brothers Robert Suchy of Raleigh, North Carolina, Duane Suchy of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Daniel Suchy of Lawrence, Kansas, sisters Beverly Fenwick of Larned, Kansas, Janice Harper of Topeka, and grandchildren Dr. Ariel McDonald and husband Dakota, Nicholas Herrman, Kyle Herrman and Trey Herrman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. Father Carter Zielinski will be the Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery in Emporia. Military Honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com
