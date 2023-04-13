The City of Emporia announced Thursday the selection of Mark Detter as its next assistant city manager.
He fills the position left vacant by Lane Massey, who accepted a position in Spring Hill last year. Detter begins his position on May 30, 2023, where he will support and direct aspects of city operations and lead pivotal strategic plan initiatives for the community.
Detter told The Gazette that he grew up in Seattle, Wa., but both of his parents were from Kansas and he spent many summers traveling to the Midwest to visit family. He came back to Kansas for college, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, both from Southwestern College as well as a master’s degree in public administration from Wichita State University.
According to a written release, Detter brings more than 28 years of experience working in local government.
“I came back here for college and stayed for 25 - 30 years,” Detter said with a laugh. Much of his local government career has been in Kansas, including two positions as City Administrator in Rose Hill and Andover. He has also spent time in county government as the Assistant County Administrator and Finance Director for Butler County.
Three years ago, Detter took a job as the city manager for the City of Valdez, Alaska, where he provided executive leadership and administered a $50 million operating budget. Detter addressed such challenges as street upgrades and development of senior housing while completing a new $16 million fire station project.
“I was looking to do something different and I came up here,” he said. “It’s been fine ... but I have two sons [in Kansas], so that put me away from that. I realized that I really wanted to be closer to them.”
Detter said Emporia’s reputation was enough for him to apply when he saw the job posting.
“It has a real diverse a community, both economically and demographically, and then on top of that you have a really good reputation for your prior managers and your current manager,” he said. “The quality of people and local government management position usually tells a lot about community. To attract the best people, you have to have a strong community life.”
Detter said his goal is to provide strategic level leadership and support partnerships across the state in order to access federal resources. Housing is a top priority that he plans to address upon his arrival.
“It’s a pretty broad topic but I also think, you know, with the bipartisan infrastructure law that there’s a lot of potential for Emporia to leverage some other federal and state resources right now that wasn’t available for a long time,” he said. “I think right now you’ve got a leader in [city manager Trey Cocking] and ... I just think there’s some real opportunities there for Emporia to access resources that 10 - 15 years ago weren’t available.”
Detter is also looking forward to meeting and engaging with people in the community, saying he’s “highly interested” in any community activities that would introduce him to the local flavor of the community.
Arriving just before the 2023 Unbound Gravel race, he said he’s looking forward to watching Emporia transform for the event and learning how he can contribute.
“I’m willing to learn as much as possible,” he said.
Cocking said he was excited to bring Detter into the fold at the city.
“The City of Emporia is excited to welcome Mark as Assistant City Manager,” he said. “Mark has a passion for public service and impressive experience that will make a great addition to the city’s executive leadership team.”
Detter said he also values Emporia’s strong spiritual community and focus on education. He has two sons and a daughter in-law; Nicholas and Rebeca, who attend graduate school at Kansas State University, and Wesley, who attends Wichita State University.
“I would just say that I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Detter added. “The biggest thing is, I’m coming to this position wanting to learn what the local community really needs. It’ll take some time to learn what needs to be done. My initial interactions with people, listening is probably going to be my biggest goal to start with.”
