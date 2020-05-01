Special to The Gazette
Partners from across Emporia and Lyon County are joining forces to strengthen the local economy in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. Seven teams and two subsets will address specific industries and sectors working to identify, and help craft solutions that can assist businesses, organizations and institutions in the Emporia and Lyon County area to emerge from the current COVID-19 crisis, and successfully navigate the new economic and social conditions of our region.
The steering committee invites community participation in the process, by offering feedback through a questionnaire on the Chamber website or by joining a team. Chair Kala Maxfield explains “Our goal is to identify best practices and responses with proven success; solutions for known challenges and pain points; and future opportunities across multiple economic sectors.”
Over the next two weeks we will begin to collect data and identify best practices that have been used, not only in the Emporia and Lyon County area, but across the world. This information will guide the development of A blueprint for long-term success that can be used to restore our community and business economy. The focus will be on establishing a dynamic plan that can allow for new challenges and adjust as needed through our pandemic response.
“Our hope is that this local effort will support the state wide re-opening plan as outlined by Governor Kelly,” Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “Our local efforts need to be in collaboration so that we can ensure the best possible success for our community and region moving forward.”
Road to Recovery is led by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Ignite Emporia with the support of the following community partners: City of Emporia, Lyon County, Emporia State University, Flint Hills Technical College, Regional Development Association, United Way of the Flint Hills, Emporia Main Street, Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow, and the Lyon County Health Department.
The following individuals have agreed to help lead the process.
Steering Team:
Kala Maxfield, Chair Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce
Jim Witt, City of Emporia
Scott Briggs, Lyon County Commission
Dr. Jim Williams, Emporia State University
Jerrod Fell, Lyon County Emergency Management
Kent Heermann, RDA
Mark Schreiber, State Representative
Don Hill, Retired businessman and State Representative
Rob Gilligan, Ignite Emporia
Jeanine McKenna, Project Manager
Teams and team leaders:
Reviving Small Businesses: Co-Chairs Casey Woods, Emporia Main Street and Kim Redeker, The Sweet Granada
Protecting the Arts and Creative Economy: Dawn Young, Emporia Arts Center and Kaila Mock, Trox Gallery & Gifts
Restarting the Hospitality & Tourism Industry: Greg Jordan, Lyon County History Center and Doug Bjerkaas, Dynamic Discs
Assessing Key Industries: Kent Heermann, RDA and Jim Kessler, Retired Businessman and RDA Chairman
Subset Food and Agricultural Industries: Greg Margeson, Cargill and Nic Roth, PrairieLand Partners
Subset Fabrication & Distribution Industries: Mike Williams, Hopkins Manufacturing and Kim Pember, Glendo Corporation
Leveraging Strengths of Anchor Institutions: Mike Argabright, Superintendent USD 252 and Lisa Kirmer, Flint Hills Technical College
Preparing Vital Infrastructure: Jim Ubert, City of Emporia and Dan Williams, Lyon County
Rebuilding Nonprofit, Faith and Community Organizations: Mickey Edwards and Bianey Dorantes, HOTT
For more information visit the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.emporiakschamber.org
