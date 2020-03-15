North Lyon County has opted to take an extra day following its spring break in order to work on plans moving forward in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement emailed to The Gazette Sunday, the district stated:
"USD 251 schools will be canceled for students on Monday March 16, 2020. Staff will be working on plans to continue educational services according to CDC and KDHE guidelines during this uncertain time. As we have said before, we will rely on the county health agency to guide our decisions. At this time school will resume on Tuesday at regular times.
"If your student has traveled outside of the state during spring break, the health agency asks that you call them at 620-208-3741 and they will conduct a phone screening to give you further advice. If your student does not feel well, especially if they have a fever, please do not send them to school.
"This situation is changing rapidly and we will continue to be on top of any changes that may occur. We will keep you informed as best we can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.