Andy K. Ruhl Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago

Andy K. Ruhl of Emporia died Monday, February13, 2023 at his home. He was 63.Private services will take place. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. 