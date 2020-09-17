Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Injury accident, 1500 S. Highway 99, 1:55 p.m.

Non-injury accident, Industrial Road and W. 18th Ave., 2:03 p.m.

Traffic stop, Road 170 and Road G, 5:27 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 Sherman St., 7:09 p.m.

Tuesday

Traffic stop, 3100 W. Highway 50, 5:46 a.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Pedestrian hit and run, 1200 Road 345, Allen, 8:36 a.m.

Lost property, Within city limits, 11:41 a.m.

Injury accident, 1500 S. Highway 99, Emporia, 1:55 p.m.

Traffic stop, Road 170 and Road G, Emporia, 5:27 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 1800 Road F5, Emporia, 6:13 p.m.

Tuesday

Traffic stop, 3100 W. Highway 50, Emporia, 5:46 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Identity theft, 500 Mechanic St., 1:23 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Theft - Late report, 200 West St., Hartford, 10:36 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

