The USD 251 Board of Education concluded its search for a full-time superintendent Wednesday evening, announcing current USD 114-Riverside Superintendent Robert Blair to the position during a brief action session.
A native of St. Joseph, Missouri, and school administrator, coach and teacher for the last 25 years, Blair officially signed a two-year contract, which is set to begin July 1 of this year.
"I was especially impressed during my visit to the district and with the board of education members about the student-centered approach they have here," Blair said. "I particularly like the school redesign efforts that they're involved in now. I'm really looking forward to working with teachers and the board from that standpoint, because I feel like I've always had that same student-centered approach where I've been.
"From my talks with the board, facilities are something we want to start addressing very early, meeting with all the parties involved, and then planning accordingly ... It's going to be very important for me to talk with everyone and to be willing to listen to everybody's opinions in all aspects of my position. I also think it'll be very important to get community members engaged with our schools, and reach out to show our patrons what the schools are doing. As a school district, it's very, very important that we're involving the taxpayers with our programs, facilities, strategic plans and everything else that we do."
In thinking back on the hiring process, Board President Matt Horton said he was thrilled with the board’s selection, saying Blair went above and beyond the qualifications for the job.
“We loved all the experience he had — being a superintendent and having that sort of experience — and I believe he’s been there for almost 22 years,” Horton said. “We were looking for someone who was upbeat, involved in their schools and involved in their community, and now we’re just happy to be moving on to the next step.
“As you know, we’ve been a fairly divided community when it comes to issues like the bond. We were definitely looking for somebody to step in and bring us together as a community and help us work through it … It’s going to be important for him, and for us as board members, to help him get out to each corner of our community and meet all its patrons.”
Horton said he expected Blair to begin attending school board meetings and visiting schools in the coming weeks to get more of a feel for the district, meeting its patrons face-to-face when the opportunity presents itself.
“I think [patrons] should all be very excited about this...” Horton said. “Through the interim process, we got a very experienced superintendent in Mike Mathes … our books are in order now. We made a few changes here and there, but we’re on the right path. To me, that tells our patrons a lot about the job that was being done here. Mr. Blair is now stepping into a very financially-stable district and a financially-strong district. We’re going to be able to concentrate on kids and schools moving forward. I would encourage our patrons to get out and meet him. He’ll be very involved in our schools … He’s a real get-it-done type of guy.”
"I'm very excited about the confidence the board of education displayed in hiring me," Blair added. "I'm greatly looking forward to working with that team and I'm also looking forward to working with all the staff and students. I think we can accomplish some great things for students here, so again, I'm just very excited to join the educational team at North Lyon County and to have everybody working together for the benefit of our kids."
