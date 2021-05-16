Flooding is being reported in multiple areas of Emporia as a result of Sunday's heavy rains.
An estimated 2 - 5 inches has fallen in the area and another 1 - 2 inches was expected to accumulate through 8 p.m.
Are you experiencing flooding?
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 16, 2021 @ 6:22 pm
