A machine shed northwest of Emporia was a total loss Monday morning after a devastating fire.
According to Emporia Fire Department Captain Ben Lienemann, the fire department was dispatched to 251 Road 200 for a reported barn fire at 4:22 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a large machine shed fully engulfed.
The roof was collapsed.
Lienemann said a power line originally going to the machine shed was on the ground and still energized.
“The fire was contained by a defensive fire attack from a distance until Four Rivers Electric Coop was able to arrive on scene and disconnect the power,” he said in a written release. “The fire was then extinguished by fire crews using a combination of firefighting foam and fire hand lines.”
Lienemann said the fire was determined to be accidental, though the origin is unknown at this time.
The property owners are Michael and Kimberly Crouch.
Responding units were Emporia Fire Department, Lyon County District #4 Fire Department, and Chase County Fire Department.
