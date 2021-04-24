Two were injured in a rollover accident while a third fled the scene in Lyon County Saturday morning.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Emporia/Lyon County ambulances responded to the 700 block of South Highway 99 at approximately 9:32 a.m.
The vehicle involved was a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox, which was traveling northbound on Highway 99 when it went off the road, came back onto the road and then slid into the east ditch, landing on its top.
The reason why the vehicle went off the road in the first place is still unknown.
Laurie Warren, 46, of Emporia and Jennifer Ziegler, 35, of New York were passengers in the vehicle. Neither were wearing their seatbelts and had likely sustained minor injuries. However, both refused transportation via ambulance.
Deputies later learned that the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old James Fry of Emporia, had fled the scene on foot before first responders arrived on the scene. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that his condition is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.