Match Day will return on Nov. 16 for its seventh year.
The greater Emporia Community Foundation will accept applications from charitable organizations interested in participating in this year’s event until 5 p.m. Friday. Applications are available via the foundation’s website at www.emporiacf.org, calling the office at 342-9304 or stopping by the ECF office.
To qualify, organizations must have an annual operating budget of $150,000 or less. Applications may be mailed or delivered to the Emporia Community Foundation office at 527 Commercial St., Suite B.
The Emporia Area Match Day event generated more than $1.1 million for 33 greater Emporia area non-profits over the past six years. The ECF is excited to once again provide the community the opportunity of “paying it forward” to several charitable organizations through this one0day experience that has become the biggest giving day of the year for the Emporia community.
The 2020 Emporia Area Match Day event will once again be held at the Flinthills Mall from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Last year’s event raised more than $286,000 that was awarded to 25 charitable organizations on the nationally recognized day of Giving Tuesday (the Tuesday following Thanksgiving).
Match Day provides the opportunity to bring together diverse networks of people and charitable causes to encourage and amplify small acts of kindness in the service of changing the community and the world for the better. It is an opportunity at the end of the year to celebrate giving and encourage more, better and smarter giving to work together for the good of the community.
For additional information about Match Day activities, call the foundation at 342-9304 or checking its Facebook page or website at www.emporiacf.org. Additional information will also be released through the media as it becomes available.
