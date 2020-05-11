While last week marked a significant first step in the reopening of the state’s economy, many local businesses are still adapting to the stuttered restart overseen by Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration.
In an April 30 speech, Kelly outlined the first stage of the process which allowed for gatherings of up to 10 people, but still included stiff regulations for most types of in-person services. In a weekend Facebook post, The Gazette reached out to local business owners to see just how many were beginning to return to some sort of normalcy. For some offering pet-centered- and appointment-based services, it was business as usual.
“Twin Rivers [627 Commercial St.] has reopened,” wrote owner Becky Smith. “We have set limited hours and the response has been wonderful from the community.”
“Dog Tag Pet Wash [at 1107A] Commercial Street has resumed our normal 24/7 hours,” reported Co-owner Lea Taylor. “Business has been picking up each day.”
“Leashlife Dog Grooming has opened on [1117 1/2] Commercial street!” said Owner Becky Douglas.
“I’m offering outdoor photos,” added local photographer Thomas Felts. “I’m not sure when I’ll open the studio but hopefully soon!”
Bars and nightclubs — excluding those already operating curbside and carryout services — indoor leisure spaces, fitness centers and gyms and personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided remain closed at this time, although expanded openings are expected as soon as May 18 barring additional delays. Business owners falling into these categories said they have had to get a bit creative in order to provide services.
“The Sweet Granada [803 Commercial St.] is open for curbside orders 10 am to 4 pm, local delivery and shipping,” said owner Kim Redeker. “Traffic has increased each day since opening. Thank you Emporia!”
“Gravel City Roasters [608 Commercial St.] will open Monday for curbside orders only,” added co-Owner Angie Baker. “Customers will need to call and pay with a card over the phone Monday-Friday 8 to 5 and Saturday 9 to 3. We will be closed on Sunday until we’re able to offer in house seating.”
While some business owners have thankfully been able to adapt, an equally large group of others have been slowed by uncertainty, many hampered by an inability to set any sort of timeframe until more information is provided by the state and local health departments.
“Essential Kneads Massage on [609 Merchant St.] has not yet been able to open, but I am hopeful to be able to open after May 18th sometime,” said Owner Catie Tovar. “Hours may be slightly different as I figure out a new schedule and routine. Cancellation list clients from the past eight weeks will receive first priority when I start scheduling again. Stay healthy everyone!”
“We own E.Clips [1128 Merchant St.] in town and we haven’t been able to open,” said co-owner Sarah Barnett. “I’m not sure if we’re going to announce when we open back up or not … I guess I’m not even sure if they will allow salons to open on the 18th or if they’re pushing it back. So, that’s the main reason we haven’t thought about advertising.”
“Not yet,” added Bourbon Cowboy (605 Commercial St.) Owner Susan Brinkman. “Soon. We will open. This will not take us out. Dang it ...Many lessons in patience have been learned.”
The Emporia Gazette would like to encourage local business owners to help us spread the word on any reopening plans or other announcements during this time. Those with interesting or unique stories to share are also encouraged to reach out to our reporters at news@emporia.com or on The Gazette’s Facebook page.
Advertisement inquiries can be directed to advertising@emporia.com. The Gazette offices can also be reached during normal business hours at 342-4800.
More information on the plan to reopen Kansas, including a list of applicable business and details on planned deadlines can be accessed at https://covid.ks.gov/ad-astra-a-plan-to-reopen-kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.