A rollover accident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the W. US Highway 50 roundabout.
Scanner traffic indicates that a semi-truck has rolled and is blocking the eastbound lane of traffic on US-50.
A fuel spill has been reported.
There is no word on injuries at this time. We will update with more information as it is available.
