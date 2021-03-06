Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
March 3
Non-injury accident, W 6th Ave. & Rural St., 11:57 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2700 W Hwy 50, 12:07 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 600 Lincoln St., 3:58 p.m.
Warrant - activity/service, 400 Mechanic St., 4:52 p.m.
Criminal threat, 500 Neosho St., 6:01 p.m.
March 4
Drug - poss other substance, 1200 E 12th Ave., 1:12 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1200 Beverly St., 5:59 a.m.
Animal bite, 700 Sunnyslope St., 10:21 a.m.
Attempt - locate, 1000 Mary St., 11:34 a.m.
Animal problem, 100 Neosho St., 12:00 p.m.
Communications offense, 300 Carter St., 12:29 p.m.
Communications offense, 300 Exchange St., 1:34 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:10 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 6:15 p.m.
Check welfare, information redacted.
Sex offense - unspecific, information redacted.
Criminal threat, 1000 Sylvan St., 7:44 p.m.
Check welfare, information redacted.
March 5
Traffic - stop, 1400 Patrick St., 12:38 a.m.
Sheriff
March 3
Animal problem, 1100 Road 120, 9:39 a.m.
Criminal damage, 100 E 3rd St., 11:02 a.m., Admire
Fire, 2200 Road K, 12:09 p.m.
Animal problem, 300 E 7th St., 12:24 p.m., Admire
Lost property, address redacted, 1:36 p.m.
Fire, 500 Road R1, 1:35 p.m., Olpe
Fire, 5th St. & Cherry St., 2:52 p.m., Americus
Fire, 2000 Road F5, 3:13 p.m.
Fire, 800 Road N, 3:22 p.m., Olpe
Fire, 2100 Road U, 4:18 p.m., Reading
Non-injury accident, 2000 Road F5, 4:45 p.m.
Fire, Road P & Road 140, 7:11 p.m.
Family disturbance, information redacted.
March 4
Offender violation, 400 Mechanic St., 8:05 a.m.
Fire, 1400 Road 310, 12:50 p.m., Admire
Fire, 3000 Road G5, 1:25 p.m., Americus
Animal bite, 1600 Road G, 2:12 p.m.
Fire, Road 290 & Road F, 2:17 p.m., Americus
Fire, Road 270 & Road P, 2:25 p.m., Admire
Fire, 2100 Road 370, 2:31 p.m., Burlingame
Traffic - stop, 3000 Road F, 5:55 p.m., Americus
Littering, Road 140 & Road M, 7:04 p.m.
Littering, Road 140 & Road P, 11:13 p.m.
March 5
Traffic - stop, 1500 Industrial Rd., 2:29 a.m.
Citizen assist, Road 240 & N Hwy 99, 3:59 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
March 3
Auto burglary, 500 Mechanic St., 4:52 p.m.
Theft - late report, 1200 E 12th Ave., 9:43 p.m.
March 4
Theft - poss of stolen prop, address redacted, 7:09 p.m.
Theft - late report, 1200 Triplett Dr., 10:43 p.m.
March 5
Auto burglary, 1600 Sherwood Way, 12:46 a.m.
Sheriff
March 3
Fraud, 800 Road 290, 6:16 p.m., Americus
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
