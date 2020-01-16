The Lyon County Commission officially approved financial support for senior centers in the Emporia, Neosho Rapids, Hartford, Americus and Olpe areas during an action session Thursday morning at the courthouse.
“Technically, we changed our procedure on the senior centers this time around,” Lyon County Controller Dan Williams said. “Previously, the director of aging would come and present what was needed as a whole, [the board] would approve it, and the centers would get paid. This year, the senior center directors individually came and asked [the board] for their requests.”
Despite the change, Williams said, the total allocated amount did not undergo a significant increase in 2020, coming in at $63,500 after a $63,000 payment in 2019. The full list of payments includes: Emporia, $34,650; Americus, $3,780; Hartford, $1,260; Neosho Rapids, $3,780; North Lyon County, $6,930; and Olpe, $4,280.
“We allocate these on a bi-monthly basis to help spread the funds out a little bit better,” Williams said.
In the pre-approval process, commissioners rejected a separate request made by Emporia Senior Center administration to add an additional position at the facility, saving approximately $25,000 in salary. The additional $500 was given to the Olpe Senior Center to increase the organization’s cash on hand.
In other business, Lyon County commissioners also:
• Approved the purchase of two 2020 Dodge 3500 4x4 pickups in the total amount of $59,720 from the Clint Bowyer Autoplex
• Approved a $30,114.10 quote from Longbine Auto Plaza for the purchase of a 2020 Chevy Silverado four-wheel pickup
• Approved the purchase of an SCAG V-Ride mower in the amount of $6,099
• Approved the purchase of an SCAG Turf Tiger II mover in the amount of $12,589
• Approved the payment of the annual K-WORC work compensation premium in the amount of $155,946
• Approved changing the mileage reimbursement rate for Lyon County employees to 57.5 cents-per-mile for the 2020 calendar year
• Approved a resolution to post new weight limits on five area bridges due to changes in the bridge-rating formula
