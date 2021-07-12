Dale D. Grimsley, 89, of Americus, KS died July 6, 2021,
at Holiday Resort in Emporia. He was born December
7, 1931, to John William Grimsley and Anna Marie
(Christensen) Grimsley in the family farmhouse near
Americus. Left to celebrate his life include his wife, B.
Belle (Gates) Grimsley of the home; daughter, Lendi L.
(Grimsley) Bland (Paul), of Americus, KS; grandson,
Joel Grimsley Bland of Overland Park, KS; and grandson,
Samuel Bartholomew Bland of Americus, KS, and a
number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in
death by his parents and siblings, Winifred Gatewood,
Leslie Grimsley, Glenn Grimsley, Ross Grimsley, Mildred
Daharsh, and Jack Grimsley.
He attended grades one through eight at Wheeler
District #42, a country school, and then graduated from
Americus High School in 1949. Following high school, he
enrolled at Kansas State Teachers College, now Emporia
State University, and attended one year before going to
work at Cessna Aircraft in Wichita. During that time, he
was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the
Korean Conflict as a combat medic in the Thirty Second
Regiment Infantry Division, earning two bronze stars for
his actions. On July 6, 1953, while tending to the injured
during the battle on Pork Chop Hill he was wounded and
later received a Purple Heart. He also earned the Korean
Service Medal, National Defense Medal, the United
Nations Service Medal, the Combat Medical Badge, and
the Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged from the
Army on January 13, 1954, at the rank of sergeant.
Following his military service, he re-enrolled at Kansas
State Teachers College and earned a bachelor’s and
eventually two master’s degrees. He had a twenty-two-year
career in education, teaching at both the elementary and
secondary levels, coaching basketball, baseball, and track,
and serving as principal at schools in western and eastern
Kansas. He later became an engineer at Dolly Madison
Bakery, and as a gifted mechanic, he fabricated production
machinery. He also built houses and worked at GSI in
Americus.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July
13 at the Americus Cemetery. The family requests that
Emporia State University gear or black and gold be worn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made
to Emporia State Athletics, in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett,
605 State Street, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.