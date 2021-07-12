Dale D. Grimsley, 89, of Americus, KS died July 6, 2021,

at Holiday Resort in Emporia. He was born December

7, 1931, to John William Grimsley and Anna Marie

(Christensen) Grimsley in the family farmhouse near

Americus. Left to celebrate his life include his wife, B.

Belle (Gates) Grimsley of the home; daughter, Lendi L.

(Grimsley) Bland (Paul), of Americus, KS; grandson,

Joel Grimsley Bland of Overland Park, KS; and grandson,

Samuel Bartholomew Bland of Americus, KS, and a

number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in

death by his parents and siblings, Winifred Gatewood,

Leslie Grimsley, Glenn Grimsley, Ross Grimsley, Mildred

Daharsh, and Jack Grimsley.

He attended grades one through eight at Wheeler

District #42, a country school, and then graduated from

Americus High School in 1949. Following high school, he

enrolled at Kansas State Teachers College, now Emporia

State University, and attended one year before going to

work at Cessna Aircraft in Wichita. During that time, he

was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the

Korean Conflict as a combat medic in the Thirty Second

Regiment Infantry Division, earning two bronze stars for

his actions. On July 6, 1953, while tending to the injured

during the battle on Pork Chop Hill he was wounded and

later received a Purple Heart. He also earned the Korean

Service Medal, National Defense Medal, the United

Nations Service Medal, the Combat Medical Badge, and

the Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged from the

Army on January 13, 1954, at the rank of sergeant.

Following his military service, he re-enrolled at Kansas

State Teachers College and earned a bachelor’s and

eventually two master’s degrees. He had a twenty-two-year

career in education, teaching at both the elementary and

secondary levels, coaching basketball, baseball, and track,

and serving as principal at schools in western and eastern

Kansas. He later became an engineer at Dolly Madison

Bakery, and as a gifted mechanic, he fabricated production

machinery. He also built houses and worked at GSI in

Americus.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July

13 at the Americus Cemetery. The family requests that

Emporia State University gear or black and gold be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made

to Emporia State Athletics, in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett,

605 State Street, Emporia, KS 66801.

