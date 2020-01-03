Constance (Conci) Eileen Donlin Denniston, age 89, passed away on November 18th, 2019 of a heart attack. Conci was born on January 13th, 1930 in Spencer, Nebraska and grew up in rural South Dakota. Conci moved to Kansas City to attend the Kansas City Art Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree in painting. In 1951 she married Howard Keith Denniston. Keith’s job as an English professor moved them to Emporia, Kansas in 1959. There she earned a Masters Degree in English from Emporia State University and taught English at the university. Later, she worked as the Director of Communications for the Emporia School District until she retired in 1992. Conci moved back to Kansas City in 2000. She continued to paint and had works in several regional galleries. She was a member and on the board of the Kansas City Artist’s Coalition. She also enjoyed gardening, jazz music, liberal politics and attending literary readings sponsored by the Writer’s Place and the Collaborators.
Conci was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, and by two sisters and a brother. She is survived by her three children, Megan and husband, Jeffrey McGlinn, Owen and wife Tracey, and Ethan; three grandchildren, Christopher, Alexander (Xan) and Jake; a sister, a brother and many nieces and nephews, as well as many, many dear friends.
A memorial for Conci will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 12 noon at the Union Pacific Depot, 402 N. 2nd Street in Lawrence, KS. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Phil Miller Scholarship Fund at Kansas City Kansas Community College, Attn. Deborah Cowick, 7250 State Ave., Room 3500, Kansas City, KS 66112.
