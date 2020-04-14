Susan Lee Schulze, 65, of Dakota Dunes, SD passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, IA, whose staff lovingly provided her an incredible atmosphere of care, comfort, and faith.
Susan was born December 21, 1954 in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Fred Anthony and Ima Jean (Varner) Markowitz. She attended both Emporia Roosevelt High School and Emporia High School, graduating in 1972. Susan subsequently received an associate of science degree from Emporia Kansas State College (now Emporia State University) in 1974. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald William Schulze of Olpe, KS, on August 9, 1975 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. Together, they were blessed with three children, all of whom were lovingly raised by Susan as a homemaker throughout their childhoods in Nebraska and Michigan.
Susan will be remembered for her exquisite generosity and for a lifelong mission of putting the needs of others before her own. She excelled at playing the piano and was an ardent fan of the Kansas City Royals and Kansas Jayhawks. On gamedays, she could often be found in front of the television intently following along with the action. More than anything, she loved to be surrounded by her family and cherished all of the times spent in the comfort of home and friends. Her children, their spouses, and grandchildren were the sources of her greatest joy and she was incredibly proud of all of their achievements.
Susan is survived by her mother, Ima Jean, of Emporia, KS; her husband of 44 years, Donald, of Dakota Dunes, SD; her children: Ryan (Autumn) Schulze, of Rochester, MN, Lindsay (Justin) Grissom, of Bluffton, SC, and Lara (Michael) Pedersen, of Tea, SD; a brother, James (Sheila) Markowitz, of Emporia, KS; a sister, Barbara (Jeff) Kohlman, of Cottonwood Falls, KS; her five grandchildren, Logan, Alexis, Crew, Collins, and William; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father.
In light of the COVID-19 regulations, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in Emporia, KS followed by inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Doctors Without Borders (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org).
