Bonnie Ann Rapstine, 89, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Americus, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Oakley Place after a brief illness.
Bonnie was born May 2, 1931, to Clark and Olive Maxey Miller in Minco, Oklahoma, where she grew up and went to school. In June 1955, Bonnie and Gene Rapstine were united in marriage in Pampa, Texas, enjoying 60 years together. Bonnie and Gene farmed along the Arkansas River between Syracuse and Kendall, Kansas, where Bonnie enjoyed being a farmer’s wife and the outdoor life of living on a farm. Bonnie loved animals, especially her German Shepherd dogs and the Angus cattle Gene and she raised. Later in life Gene and Bonnie took their first retirement and moved to their ranch in Chase County where they lived until their final retirement when they moved to Americus. Gene passed away February 16, 2016.
Grateful to have shared Bonnie’s life are her daughter, Jackie Rapstine (Mike Kennedy), and grandson, Alex Vickers.
Cremation is planned with inurnment in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741.
