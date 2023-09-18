A water main break in the 1600 block of Prairie Street has closed the street from 18th to 15th avenues Monday afternoon.
Motorists are advised to take an alternate route as city crews work on the issue.
The Prairie Street break is the latest in a string of issues city crews have dealt with over the last few weeks.
Other water main breaks reported Monday included the 1500 block of Washington Street,
Sixth Avenue and Lawrence Street, the 2500 block of Willow Lane, and a waterline leak at Village Elementary on Luther Street.
