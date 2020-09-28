Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Thursday

Traffic stop

600 Peyton St., 8:04 a.m.

Medical, information redacted

Non-injury accident, 10 block Commercial St., 11:55 a.m. 

Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 1:15 p.m. 

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Sunnyslope St., 2:20 p.m. 

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher ST., 2:23 p.m. 

Traffic stop, East St. and E. 9th Ave., 5:05 p.m. 

Traffic stop, 1200 W. 6th Ave. 6:52 p.m. 

Traffic stop, W. 5th Ave. and Chestnut St., 8:46 p.m. 

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and West St., 9:56 p.m. 

Simple assault, 900 East St., 11:15 p.m. 

Friday

Traffic stop, 100 W. 15th Ave., 12:09 a.m. 

Sheriff

Friday

Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 1:25 a.m. 

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Thursday

Theft - late report, by phone, 3:20 p.m. 

Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 3:43 p.m. 

Injury accident, W. 9th Ave. and Merchant St., 4:13 p.m. 

Sheriff

Thursday

Criminal damage, 1200 Road 110, 11:06 a.m. 

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

