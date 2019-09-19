Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 8:16 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 12:27 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 1:25 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 100 East St., 2:04 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Motorist assist, W. South Ave. and State St., 12:03 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Investigative case, Chase County, 8:41 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 10:22 a.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Animal bite, 1700 Road E, 3:51 p.m.
Fire - hazmat response, 1200 Road 245, Allen, 4:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Traffic stop, 2200 Road F5, Americus, 4:44 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Burglary - late report, 900 Cottonwood St., 10:39 a.m.
Burglary - late report, 300 Eveningside Dr., 12:01 p.m.
Theft - identity, 500 Mechanic St., 3:41 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 3:44 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 5:53 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Theft - fuel, 400 Main St., Americus, 9:40 a.m.
Vehicle fire, W. 30th Ave. and Graphic Arts Rd., 5:47 p.m.
Courts
Aidan L. Armbruster, 1302 Triplett Dr., Driving under the influence, Sept. 15
Tony Castanon, 708 Exchange St., Possession of stolen property, Sept. 16
Jerad R. Taylor, Homeless, Criminal trespass, Sept. 17
Alexandra N. Anderson, 1134 Kentucky St., Lawrence, Careless driving, Sept. 17
Amber R. Gregory, 930 Graphic Arts Rd., Suspended driver’s license, Sept. 18
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
