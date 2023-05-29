Charles Bruce Crawford, Jr. was born May 26, 1955 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Charles B. and Lucille (DeHass) Crawford. He left this realm of existence 2 days shy of his 68th birthday.
During his 68 years on this earth, he met his wife, Twyla and married her in 1977. She survives.
Together they raised their three very spoiled children, Clint (Jalna), Erin (Juan), and Keegan. But the real fruits of his labor were his two best buddies, Kingston and Greyson. They all begrudgingly survive.
After graduating from Northwest Classen High School in 1973, he went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad. Spending 9 years learning how the railroad worked. In 1982, he wanted to pursue his dream career, so he left the railroad to become a State Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. 30 years later, after issuing many speeding tickets and arresting bad guys, he retired in Dec 2011.
Bruce spent his lifetime loving traveling. He traveled to many places with his parents and sister. Then, raising his family, there were many fun spur of the moment trips. He enjoyed several trips to England and many trips to Florida for his beloved Renaissance Faires.
Bruce was a craftsman, building model railroad buildings and trains, and also making wood swords and shields to sell at Renaissance Faires and Scottish Festivals.
Bruce had varied tastes in music expanding that every year. Especially while driving the turnpike looking for traffic violations! He created his top 100 song Playlist. Twyla used this playlist to calm him while traveling between houses, even though most of his playlist was “go fast” music.
He offered up a lot of poignant advice to the kids. Two of them being, never go past a service if you needed gas or to go to the bathroom. Then have to stop 2 miles down the road, and learn how to change a tire.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Nash Christian Church Nash, OK with Pastor Matt Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in New Home Cemetery, Nash, OK. Honors by Kansas Highway Patrol.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Circle of Love, Nash Fire Dept or New Home Cemetery. Take a spur of the moment road trip, make your top 100 playlist and enjoy life!
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Patricia and Charlene.
Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home, Pond Creek, OK.
