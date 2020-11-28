Normally a night full of holiday cheer and conversation, the 37th annual DeLane Toy Drive is moving ahead in a drive-thru format in order to still have holiday fun in the midst of the pandemic.
Marlo Walburn, a volunteer in the neighborhood, took the initiative to still have the event. As coronavirus cases continue to spike across the country, state and county, the neighborhood was worried they would have to cancel the event. However, Walburn realized how important the drive is to the Salvation Army and SOS.
“We were kind of hesitant about doing it because of COVID,” Walburn said. “After speaking with [the Salvation Army], the Captain said that our toy drive is a third of what they get for donations every year.”
This year’s toy drive will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. Dec. 12, starting at 1830 Hillcrest Dr. Visitors will enter from 18th Avenue and drive through DeLane Drive to Darlene Way and exit out of Diane Avenue.
Walburn explains the map makes a “U” shape.
Masks will be worn and there will be a table set up for visitors to drop off a toy, or volunteers can go up to the cars and grab the toys. Typically, the neighbors would put the gifts in bags and keep them in their garages until the Salvation Army could come the next day to pick up the bags. To limit contact, Walburn asked if the organization could leave the truck in front of her house so they could put the bags in themselves.
Walburn said she is still working on the details for Mr. and Mrs. Claus. She said they will not be going up to the cars unless the drivers and passengers are okay with it, so, she is trying to work on a seating arrangement for everyone to see Santa when they drive by.
Planning during COVID
In a non-COVID year, the neighborhood gets together at someone’s house and plans what day to have the drive that is best for everyone and who does what that year. They were unable to get together this year to plan.
Walburn created a Facebook page for the neighborhood to plan, but not everyone is on Facebook, she said. So, she called other neighbors to keep them updated with what is going on. Walburn also walked through the neighborhood and asked neighbors to decorate and light up their houses to draw more people in if they do not feel comfortable volunteering this year.
“As long as they are lighting up their house, they are helping in some way,” she said. “That is what a lot of people come to see. The neighborhood is known for it.”
She laughed in excitement when she said that her neighbors agreed to lighting and decorating their houses.
“That makes me happy,” she said.
Amber and Tom Silkman helped create a website “for people who want to donate, but they don’t want to get close to other people,” Walburn said. “So, they can donate online and still drive through the neighborhood.”
Visit the website for more information and to donate at www.emporiatoydrive.com. View the Facebook page to stay up to date with more information about the drive at www.facebook.com/events/219145976239141.
Walburn’s favorite part about the drive is giving back to the community and seeing her kids dress up. Last year, her kids dressed up as Rudolph the red nose reindeer and a chimney.
“They just think it’s a lot of fun,” she said of her children with a laugh. “I actually like decorating our house, too.”
Walburn emphasized that she hopes people will come out and drive through the neighborhood. Christmas is the time of year to give back to the community and help other people out.
“[The Salvation Army] expects a high turn out for Christmas help this year,” Walburn said. “So, we are hoping that we will have a high turn out, so in turn we can help everybody else out. A lot of people are off work and it is just really hard for people this year.”
SOS receives monetary donations and the Salvation Army receives toy donations. Last year, she was shocked to see how many people came out despite the cold weather. In 2018, they were able to raise more than $500 and receive 44 bags full of toys.
