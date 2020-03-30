Emporia City Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the establishment of the Riverside Addition Rural Housing Incentive District Wednesday afternoon.
The hearing will be part of the commission's 1:30 p.m. meeting in the Municipal Courtroom.
The upcoming development is located on a 14-acre property just south of Riverside Elementary School on South West Street. It is being developed in part by Realtor Lynn Cunningham, who submitted an application with plans to develop 11 single-family homes priced under $200,000 last year.
Commissioners will consider approval of the RHID following the public hearing. Last week commissioners approved a development agreement with the group behind the project.
They will also consider approval of an ordinance for enforcement of public health orders.
