Head coach Toby Wynn has announced the signing of Victoria Price to attend Emporia State and play basketball for the Lady Hornets. The transfer from Utah State will wrap up recruiting for the 2021-22 season for Emporia State.
"We are very excited about adding Victoria to our Lady Hornet Basketball Team," said Wynn. "Victoria is an extremely athletic guard that will strengthen our depth at that position along with giving us some more experience."
Price played in 46 games with 19 starts in two years at Utah State. She reached double figures in scoring nine times as a sophomore in 2017-18 including a career high 18 points and ten rebounds against San Diego State. The Dallas, T had 31 steals in 27 games that year with a career high six steals at Air Force.
"She played against some high level competition during her two seasons of Division I basketball," Wynn said. "We believe that will translate well to her being able to help us compete in the MIAA."
Price averaged 15.5 points per game as a four year letter winner at South Grand Prairie HS in Grand Prairie, Texas. She was a second-team All-District performer as a freshman before earning first-team honors the three seasons and was twice named the District MVP. She had 61 steals as a senior.
The Lady Hornets finished the shortened 2020-21 season 18-7 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd time in the last 25 years.
