One person was killed after a reported accident at a Harshman Construction rock quarry near Melvern Friday afternoon.
Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn said the sheriff's office received a 911 call for an accident at the quarry, located at 32306 S. California Rd., near Melvern at 2:29 p.m. Friday afternoon. Osage County deputies, Osage County Fire District No. 3 and Osage County EMS responded to the scene.
"Upon arrival, it was discovered that a male subject had been taking samples at the base of a large chat pile when the pile gave way, burying the victim," Dunn said in a written release on Facebook. "The accident was witnessed by two workers, who immediately began to recover the victim. Fire units had also begun rescue efforts upon their arrival."
Dunn said the victim was eventually removed and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.
Harshman Construction said it had experienced a "heavy loss" in a Facebook post Saturday. The company will close all of its locations Monday with the exception of the South West Butler, Tower, Florence, Black/Howard, and Floyd/Sedan quarries.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we want to let you know that the Harshman Construction family has suffered a tragic loss, affecting us all," they wrote. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience this causes, but appreciate your understanding as we as a company work through this difficult time. We plan to resume normal working hours on Tuesday, the 23rd, at all locations. Thank you, the Harshman Family."
