USD 284 Chase County Public Schools announced Saturday evening that it was suspending its summer activities and workouts after the football team traveled to Waverly last week.
"On Wednesday, July 8, the football team traveled to 5-on-5 football in Waverly," the district announced in a Facebook post. "We have since learned that a Waverly player had been exposed to COVID-19 and is quarantining."
The suspension is effective Monday - Thursday of this week for morning weights and conditioning, according to Assistant Football Coach Jerod Barrett.
USD 243 Lebo-Waverly Schools confirmed the news on its Facebook page.
"A district student has been exposed to COVID-19 and is in quarantine," the district said in a Facebook post. "This affects Lebo and Waverly schools and communities! ALL SUMMER ACTIVITIES AND WORKOUTS WILL BE SUSPENDED FOR ONE WEEK, MINIMALLY! Contact a health professional for testing if any of your family have any symptoms of COVID-19, If any person in your family tests positive, please contact the district office at 785-733-2651."
The decision to suspend activities was made after talking to Chase County Health Official Carol Courier.
The district said that players did not have to be tested at this time and parents would be notified if anything changed.
"At this point, our players need to remember to social distance, practice good hygiene and make good decisions," they said.
