The Small Business Administration announced Thursday that it had reached the set $349 billion lending limit for its paycheck protection loan program, effectively putting thousands of requests on hold throughout the country.
“We learned about it first thing this morning when we were trying to fill out an application,” Lyon County State Bank President Brad Yount said. “We actually ended up with about 151 applications, and they were all accrued, closed and sent in. Right now, we only have four incomplete applications, and one of those was the one from this morning when we learned the funds were gone.”
In the meantime, Yount said another stimulus package was already in the works — this time in the amount of $250 billion, a figure which was petitioned for by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Head Jovita Carranza in front of Congress on Wednesday — but would need further congressional approval before the money becomes readily available. Still, he encouraged local small business owners to remain proactive during this time in order to cut down on additional financial strain or delays.
“I’m not sure how many of those dollars will actually get into the PPP, but we hear some will,” Yount said. “So, we’re just going to continue to take applications if people want to leave those with us and just have them ready to go. The SBA will not allow us to enter another one, and they will not accept a queue, meaning we can’t pre-enter them and have the money immediately when it comes out. What we can do is at least have them ready here at the bank, approved based on the current guidelines, and then just as soon as funds are available, we’ll start entering them again.”
In thinking on the program as a whole so far, Yount said the process had been fairly straightforward, all factors considered. His main hope moving forward is to continue being able to support locally-owned stores and the families attached to them.
“I love this program because it’s bringing millions of dollars into our community and small businesses,” Yount said. “I really hope they get some more funding for it so we can support families around Emporia, especially our local workers.”
For updates on the SBA’s small business loan programs and to find appropriate lenders in your area, visit www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans.
(0) comments
