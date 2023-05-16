After more than 20 interviews, no arrests have been made as an investigation continues into claims of inappropriate touching by an adult during an Emporia Middle School dance Friday night.
According to Captain Lisa Hayes, more than 23 interviews have been conducted and many more are needed. Security videos inside the school have also been reviewed.
Hayes said probable cause is required to make a lawful arrest.
"EPD continued to urge students and parents of EMS students to contact us if you have firsthand knowledge of this, or any past incidents of inappropriate touching," Hayes said.
Students or parents of students are asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at 620 343-4225 and leave your name and phone number so that a detective can contact you for more information.
"Firsthand means you directly witnessed the incident," has said.
Emporia police previously said both the USD 253 Emporia School District and the alleged suspect are fully cooperating with the investigation.
USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren confirmed last week that the situation is currently under investigation.
“Student safety is our top priority and we take all concerns seriously,” Landgren said.
(2) comments
Well...to all of the people who posted very hateful and highly inappropriate things about someone who it appears didn't do anything, you are disgusting. YOU SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE for everything you had to say. Accountability- accepting responsibility for your actions. You are just as bad as kids but yet you call yourselves adults. Grow up. You are the real problem. Someone should take away your internet privileges.
This comment wont age well if someone is found liable for inappropriate conduct. If you read the top of the article it states, "...several interviews have been conducted and MANY MORE ARE NEEDED." Maybe you should let the investigation conclude before you go around shaming people for their concern that USD 253 has once again had a pervert around the children... It wouldn't be the first time even THIS YEAR!!! The last one at EHS didn't make the news... Hey Karen, maybe you're the one who should have your internet privileges revoked until you can learn to read the full article...
