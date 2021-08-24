Four weeks ago, I started writing about Catherine “Bert” Adkins Price and her Emporia Burger Emporium, Bert’s Drive In: Home of the Jumburger.
That’s a unique name. Bobbi Mlynar remembers eating there and she thought perhaps the “jum” came from “jumbled” since the meat was loose and crumbly. Emporians of a certain longevity will light up at the mere word Jumburger. It’s a piece of history, from around 1950 to the mid-60s.
Bert had car hops before there were car hops. She had inside, walk-up and drive-in dining as long as the weather held, spring through autumn. She was a woman business owner, helping girls get their start in the working world, and mentoring them after graduation in attaining their own self-actualization.
Bert’s partner in life, Bob Price, owned the businesses on either side of her, and together they watched over Emporia’s teenagers in post-World War II America.
Judy Hancock wanted to know, as do many, what made the Jumburger taste so good? So memorable? Everyone I talked to, despite having opinions on what might have been in that meat, agree: The secret went to the grave with Bert.
Bert cooked the beef. She prepared the secret sauce in her home. When she closed business, she stored the cooker in her basement, not to be seen again until she had passed away and family were cleaning out the home.
I lament not having the time to do full justice to the story.
However I set myself one challenge. Can I reproduce the recipe?
The Seasoning
Everyone I spoke to mentioned that there was something special about the Jumburger, as opposed to other burgers.
Some appreciated the crumbly texture. Others remembered a special, unique, indescribable flavor. All agree the meat was steamed and very crumbly. Bert’s niece Janet Stuck said she had a lot of Bert’s recipes, but definitely did not have the Jumburger.
Steaming with aromatics is very subtle, so I don’t think that was it. Seasoning the actual beef before or after cooking made more sense.
Rosalie Fowler, nee Chapman, said of Bert: “She would never say what was in her sauce, but we know it contained Kitchen Bouquet, plus ‘?!””
I bought some Kitchen Bouquet. It was at Walmart. Kitchen Bouquet is an acquired taste, I must say. If it was used, it was in combination with many other ingredients, I think.
Linda Crisp, a 1960s-era car hop was fairly certain there was Worcestershire in the flavor.
I tried straight Worcestershire, which was equally unsatisfactory. A mixture of Worcestershire, salt, pepper and onion powder was pretty darn tasty. Worcestershire and Kitchen Bouquet was not.
Strike One.
The Texture
I think to achieve the fine crumbled texture you can see in the Nu-Way photo really does require something stirring the meat as it steams.
Jack Chapman described a cooker that was “… some kind of round, double-layer pan, where the ground beef steamed in the top part and the fat dripped down into the bottom part.” He thought there was some kind of automated stirrer for the top portion that kept the hamburger crumbly.
Linda Crisp confirmed this: “She had a pan she put it in, and a stirring mechanism that hooked on the lid, and this kept it real crumbly.”
Janet Stuck said. “The cooker and all of that stuff was still in the basement when she passed away and she was very protective of that recipe.”
Not having anything like Bert’s machine, I opted for a steam basket. This resulted in a meat loaf — despite how I crumbled the raw beef into the steam basket — which I chopped up until the texture was achieved.
An “A” for effort, but, overall? Strike Two
* * *
We know from writer Jonathan Bender (2013) that the “… first NuWay opened in 1930 at 1416 W. Douglas in Wichita and it’s still operating. They make their own root beer, served in frosty mugs, and onion rings alongside the crumbly burgers.”
In mid-July I had family passing through Wichita and arranged to meet them for dinner. This was a good chance to check out the Nu-Way I had been reading and hearing about, so Andy and I went down early.
The original restaurant is still open at 1460 W. Douglas, white-washed brick with a bright neon sign. A narrow, U-shaped counter was surrounded by fixed stools as the waitress navigated inside the U and back to the kitchen for our orders. A few late-lunch customers were there who, as we chatted, expressed an all-abiding love for the loose meat burger.
Our burgers and root beer arrived hot and cold, respectively. The burger was indeed crumbly, the mug frosty, the picture complete. The root beer was tasty, not very sweet and refreshing. It is still made in-house at Nu Way.
The burger was, well, a burger. I’m not even sure they used salt or pepper. There was mustard and pickle; the texture was like taco meat, but the flavor was quite bland. I didn’t see how this could be the addictive Jumburger I had heard about.
I peeked in the kitchen on the way out (with permission) and the device they had the crumbled beef in wasn’t anything like the one described at Bert’s, so that’s two secret improvements she created: seasoning and cooking.
Obviously, Nu Way has its cadre of devoted fans. But is it even close to the Jumburger?
Strike Three.
God bless Catherine Adkins, “Bert,” a legend in so many memories. I hope you make Him some Jumburgers every now and then.
Because I know you aren’t going to give Him the recipe!
Let’s get cooking.
